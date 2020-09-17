French Unions Protest Against Macron's Austerity Policies

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 17:03 Hits: 4

France's main unions Thursday called for demonstrations to protest against the social situation caused by President Emmanuel Macron and his policy of dismantling public services.

In Paris, thousands of people gathered around the Republic Square with banners calling for measures to protect jobs, wages, and working conditions.

The General Confederation of Workers (CGT), the "United, Solidarity, Democratic" (SUD) movement, the National Union of Students of France (UNEF), and the Unitary Trade Union Federation (FSU) accused the Macron administration of embracing a purely "accounting view" of public affairs.

"Crumbs for wages, a minimum number of job advertisements, and 4,000 promised hospital beds do not compensate for the 4,700 ones suppressed during Macron's five-year period," the unions said and demanded a genuine emergency plan for public hospitals.

Du monde pour le cortège parisien pour le #greve17septembre avec @Voltuan l’homme à la pancarte en première ligne / rappel #Lallement a interdit le port du #GiletsJaunes à Paris �� / rdv république-nation « greve blocage macron dégage » pic.twitter.com/B7Hm0vzpEf September 17, 2020

The meme reads, “On Sept. 17, crowds for the Parisian strike parade with Voltuan, the man with the poster on the front line. Remember that Lallement banned the wearing of yellow vests in Paris. National strike. Macron, step back."

Since the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 17, over 500,000 French people have lost their jobs as the conservative government continues to grant favors to employers without requiring them to preserve jobs.

Despite the restrictions generated by the pandemic, thousands of people gathered to protest in cities such as Rennes, Metz, Montpellier, Lille, Lyon, or Nantes.

Citizens also demanded that President Macron establish policies for the free delivery of masks and diagnostic tests in universities and companies.

Other demands were related to salary increases, reduction of working time, the prohibition of unjustified dismissals, collection of social contributions to companies, abandonment of the pension reform, and greater rights for the unemployed.

