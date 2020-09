Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:52 Hits: 4

On September 13, DW journalist Luciano da Conceição was assaulted in Inhambane and left unconscious on a beach. DW, the National Union of Journalists and MISA are demanding accountability.

