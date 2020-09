Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 14:53 Hits: 4

Last month Egyptian authorities encouraged witnesses in a notorious gang rape case to come forward. When they did, they themselves were reportedly charged with crimes. The move has stifled Egypt's rising #MeToo movement.

