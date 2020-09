Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:09 Hits: 3

A statue of a Spanish conquistador overlooking the Colombian city of Popayán has been torn down by members of indigenous groups in the latest case of a monument to a historical figure with links to racism or colonialism being targeted by protesters.

