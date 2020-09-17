'We have never abandoned the Palestinians,' says UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:19 Hits: 3

In the wake of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) peace treaty with Israel, FRANCE 24 spoke to Jamal Al-Musharakh, Director of the Policy Planning Department at UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Al-Musharakh said the normalisation of ties between the two countries would not just benefit the UAE and Israel, “but also the Palestinian people and the Middle East". He said the agreement has "given hopes for peace in the region".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-emirati-ministry-of-foreign-affairs-we-have-never-abandoned-palestinians