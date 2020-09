Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:25 Hits: 2

Islamic State has credited its West Africa affiliate for killing six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver at a giraffe reserve in Niger on Aug. 9, according to a statement published by the SITE Intelligence Group on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-is-group-claims-august-killing-of-french-aid-workers-in-niger