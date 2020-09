Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:34 Hits: 3

France is to implement extra measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic in the cities of Lyon and Nice, the health minister said, adding to the three other regions deemed as virus “red zones” where additional measures are already in place.

