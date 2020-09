Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:42 Hits: 2

(Reuters) - TikTok, already under scrutiny over its Chinese ownership and threatened with a possible ban by U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing another major challenge: how to handle content around its first U.S. presidential election.

