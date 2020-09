Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:45 Hits: 3

New York state filed civil charges on Thursday accusing Johnson & Johnson of insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers, including to elderly patients.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/new-york-charges-johnson---johnson-with-insurance-fraud-over-opioid-claims-13121750