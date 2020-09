Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:26 Hits: 3

By sharply curtailing international trade, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a trend that was already underway. It is now more important than ever for developing countries to seek alternatives to export-led growth.

