After Fire Destroys Moria Refugee Camp in Greece, Demands Grow for Relocation, Not Another Camp

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:37 Hits: 12

We get an update on the massive fire at the Moria refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, which has left 13,000 refugees and migrants from Afghanistan, African countries and Syria without access to shelter, food or sanitation. The fire has raised concerns about a coronavirus outbreak and comes as migrants protest their living conditions during the pandemic. Some of the asylum seekers — many of them women and children — are demanding they be allowed to leave the island of Lesbos, but the Greek government is refusing to relocate most people displaced by the fire to the mainland. “The calculation of the Greek government was, in my opinion, to really break people’s spirit,” says reporter Franziska Grillmeier, who joins us from Lesbos.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/17/greece_moria_refugee_camp_fire