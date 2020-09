Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:37 Hits: 2

The former colony gained independence in 1966 but kept the British queen as head of state. The Caribbean island hopes the plan to become a republic will help it to shed its colonial past.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/barbados-plans-to-remove-queen-elizabeth-ii-as-head-of-state/a-54950448?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf