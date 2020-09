Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 17:23 Hits: 3

The tensions between the governments of Greece and Turkey are easing. The conflict between the countries goes back centuries, but people on the island of Kastellorizo have more immediate concerns.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greece-and-turkey-bicker-as-island-seeks-pandemic-relief/a-54954140?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf