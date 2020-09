Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 08:28 Hits: 5

Over 200 prisoners are on the run in the mountains of northeastern Uganda in a bid to flee cramped contagious conditions in jail. The military, in pursuit, has already killed two escapees.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uganda-prisoners-escape-naked-and-armed-with-weapons/a-54956711?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf