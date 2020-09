Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 08:30 Hits: 4

Fauchon, one of France's most luxurious food outlets, is to close two flagship shops in Paris, blaming the combined effects of the coronavirus and months of yellow vests protests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-historic-luxury-food-outlet-fauchon-to-close-two-paris-shops