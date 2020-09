Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 20:23 Hits: 3

What exactly is money? How have humans developed this concept over centuries? NPR’s Jacob Goldstein tackles these questions.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2020/0916/Money-tells-the-history-of-currency-with-some-digressions?icid=rss