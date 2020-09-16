Noura Erakat: Trump's Bahrain-UAE-Israel Deal Won't Advance Palestinian Peace Will Up Repression

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:43 Hits: 1

As the Trump administration celebrates deals establishing diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, we speak with Palestinian American legal scholar Noura Erakat, who says Trump’s “peace” agreements are a sham. “This is not about advancing any kind of meaningful, enduring peace, but instead about entrenching a geopolitical alliance that would otherwise increase oppression for people of the Middle East,” says Erakat, assistant professor at Rutgers University and author of “Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/16/noura_erakat_trump_israel_middle_east