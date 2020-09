Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 00:26 Hits: 3

Lauren Witzke, a conservative activist who has promoted the┬ábaseless QAnon conspiracy theory, won the Delaware Republican Senate primary on Tuesday despite opposition from the state party. Witzke defeated Marine veteran…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/republican-who-promoted-qanon-wins-delaware-senate-primary-despite-opposition-from-gop/