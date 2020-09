Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 00:37 Hits: 5

A new study reveals that roughly 11% of young adult respondents in the United States believe that Jews caused the Holocaust. Nearly half were unable to name one of Europe's 40,000 camps and ghettos.

