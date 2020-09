Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 06:24 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has failed in its bid to forfeit RM700,000 allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, that was seized from Pekan Umno.

