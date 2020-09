Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 07:25 Hits: 6

SHAH ALAM: An aide to a former Pakatan Harapan minister was charged at the Sessions Court here for graft on Thursday (Sept 17).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/17/ex-aide-to-former-tourism-minister-claims-trial-to-six-charges-of-corruption-at-shah-alam-court