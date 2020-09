Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 02:09 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump took exception on Wednesday to comments from the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said a coronavirus vaccine could be broadly rolled out in mid-2021 and that masks might be even more effective.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-trump-contradicts-cdc-director-on-vaccine-masks-13118494