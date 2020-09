Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 02:13 Hits: 5

If carbon emissions continue at current rates, so much mercury will leach from thawing permafrost that fish in the Yukon River could become dangerous to eat within a few decades, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications.

