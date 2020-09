Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 02:57 Hits: 5

WeChat users will not face civil or criminal penalties even if the United States bans the Chinese-owned messaging app through other actions next week, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-says-wechat-users-will-not-be-penalised-13119200