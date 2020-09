Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 06:33 Hits: 6

The temporary facility at Kara Tepe, near the island's port of Mytilene, can take up to 5,000 people. Greek officials say some of the migrants are unwilling to move to the new camp as they hope to leave the island.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/moria-fire-greek-police-move-migrants-into-tent-camp/a-54956244?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf