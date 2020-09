Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 03:17 Hits: 4

A top State Department official will visit Taiwan for a memorial service for late president Lee Teng-hui, defying China by making the second high-ranking US trip in as many months to the island.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-official-visit-taiwan-china-lee-teng-hui-13118788