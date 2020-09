Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 02:59 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump expressed renewed confidence Wednesday that a viable Covid-19 vaccine would be ready by October, directly contradicting a top administration health expert and facing fierce criticism from his Democratic election rival Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-trump-doubles-down-on-covid-19-vaccine-timeline-contradicting-top-health-official