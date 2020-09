Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 05:24 Hits: 11

The number of French people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 rose for the twentieth straight day on Wednesday to a three-month high of 803, while the number of new daily cases was the third highest on record.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200917-france-s-covid-19-intensive-care-cases-rise-for-20th-day-in-a-row