Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 03:33 Hits: 8

Australia's Victoria state said the daily rise in coronavirus infections eased further on Thursday, as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside its largest city of Melbourne after a steady drop in cases in recent days.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-s-victoria-reports-lowest-covid-19-cases-since-june-13119668