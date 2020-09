Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 04:16 Hits: 6

WELLINGTON: New Zealand plunged into recession for the first time in a decade Thursday (Sep 17), as data confirmed a record-breaking economic collapse that forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to defend her pandemic response ahead of next month's general election. The 12.2 per cent contraction in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-plunges-into-recession-as-economy-shrinks-record-12-13119416