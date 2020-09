Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:29 Hits: 0

Donald Trump promised to tear up trade deals and bring back jobs to the US rust belt lost to globalization. Pandemic aside, the American economy has boomed since 2016, but how much is down to the president's policies?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-and-the-us-economy-what-can-he-take-credit-for/a-54945982?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf