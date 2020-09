Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 13:25 Hits: 0

Authorities are holding final year exams despite students' protests. A worsening coronavirus crisis in the country has put the students' lives at risk, with many of them having to travel to other cities to take exams.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-india-s-insistence-on-holding-exams-torments-students/a-54948495?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf