Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:39 Hits: 4

Cyprus has engaged in offshore pushbacks as several boats carrying displaced people have approached in recent weeks. Returning people to countries where they could face persecution is prohibited by international law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/refugee-pushbacks-by-cyprus-draw-attention-from-eu-un/a-54908678?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf