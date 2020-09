Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 10:39 Hits: 0

Six young men including two minors were to face a prosecutor on the GreekĀ island of Lesbos on Wednesday on suspicion of setting fires that destroyed Europe's largest migrant camp last week.

