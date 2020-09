Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:20 Hits: 1

Belarus investigators have officially charged Maria Kolesnikova, a protest leader, with incitement to undermine national security, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200916-belarus-charges-opposition-figure-kolesnikova-with-undermining-national-security