Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:09 Hits: 3

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of Ireland's COVID-19 modeling group on Wednesday said he was more concerned about the rise in cases of the disease in the country than at any time since its first peak in April and warned of "exponential growth."

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/17/irish-covid-19-modeling-group-warns-of-exponential-increase-in-cases