WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of near zero and promised to maintain this target range until labor market conditions improve to reach maximum employment and inflation averages 2 percent over time.

