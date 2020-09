Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:33 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of near zero and promised to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have improved to reach maximum employment and inflation has picked up to its desirable level.

