Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

ROME (Reuters) - Italy could have its first shots of British drugmaker AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November, the managing director of IRBM told Reuters.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/17/italy-could-have-astrazeneca-covid-19-shots-by-end-november-irbm-biotech-says