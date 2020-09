Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 19:28 Hits: 4

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video call on Wednesday that the docking of Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel for maintenance does not mean its operations in the eastern Mediterranean are done, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/17/erdogan-told-germany039s-merkel---turkish-drill-ship-did-not-end-operations-in-eastern-mediterranean