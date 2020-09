Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 08:44 Hits: 0

The Australian government's plan for a "gas-fired recovery" of its coronavirus-hit economy ignited fears Wednesday that it would lock in fossil fuel dependence for another generation in a country already ravaged by climate change.

