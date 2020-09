Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 08:52 Hits: 0

Jailed seven years for publishing satire of a fictitious royal family, activist Somyot Prueksakasemsuk is in awe today as university students spearhead a growing movement demanding reforms to Thailand's ultra-powerful monarchy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/locked-up-back-up-the-thai-dissidents-who-refuse-to-give-in-13115888