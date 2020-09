Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 09:15 Hits: 0

The British auction house Christie’s plans to sell the skeleton of one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rexes in early October, the company said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/christies-auction-one-of-largest-tyrannosaurus-rex-skeletons-13117212