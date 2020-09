Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 14:38 Hits: 1

An 18-month investigation by a US House panel blasted Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration over the 737 MAX which has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/737-max-boeing-faa-failure-lion-air-ethiopian-airlines-crashes-13117292