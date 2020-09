Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:08 Hits: 3

Russia's foreign intelligence chief on Wednesday accused the United States of protecting Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and allocating $20 million to promote anti-government protests that erupted after disputed presidential elections.

