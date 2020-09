Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:49 Hits: 3

The US Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against five Chinese nationals and two Malaysians who ran global hacking operations for at least six years to steal identities and video game technology, plant ransomware, and spy on Hong Kong activists.

