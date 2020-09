Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:59 Hits: 3

Lawyers for Iran told judges on Wednesday at the United Nations' top court that by crippling Iran's economy, sanctions imposed by the United States in 2018 had violated a decades-old bilateral friendship treaty.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tehran-tells-world-court-us-sanctions-breach-friendship-treaty-13118408