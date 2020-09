Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:43 Hits: 3

A slow-moving Hurricane Sally is dumping unusual amounts of rain along Alabama’s coastline as it moves inland toward Georgia. It's the second hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks in one of the busiest hurricane seasons on record.

