Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:55 Hits: 3

Halfway through the fire season, front-line responders on the West Coast are feeling drained and overworked. Support has been called in from Canada and Israel, and some advocates are calling for a more comprehensive environmental strategy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0916/West-Coast-fires-Can-firefighters-keep-an-aggressive-strategy?icid=rss