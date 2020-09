Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 16:57 Hits: 2

The Big Ten initially postponed its football season to the spring because of the coronavirus. Now, after weeks of meetings, a lawsuit, and pressure from fans, players, and politicians, it will kick off a fall season.

